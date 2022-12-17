Man sets partner’s bike ablaze over fight: Police

The Halasuru police in the city are on the lookout for a 25-year-old man who allegedly set fire to the scooter of his lover, the officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Vikram (25), was in a relationship with the woman for the last three years, the police added.

The Halasuru police said the incident occurred on December 3 when the girl parked her two-wheeler in the basement of her apartment.

“The girl had parked the vehicle in the basement of her building. The accused poured petrol and set fire to the scooter,” the Halasuru police said.

According to the police, the accused was arrested in March this year in a drug-peddling case in the southeast division station limits. He was remanded to judicial custody.

“He had a drug-peddling case against him and was earlier arrested,” the police said.

Police said the victim started avoiding Vikram after they questioned her in connection with the case. Enraged, he went to her residence to set her scooter on fire and then fled the spot.

After the incident, the victim went to the Halasuru police station and filed a complaint.

The police said the accused was identified after looking at the CCTV footage from in and around the area of the incident. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are on to trace the accused at the earliest, the police said.