Mangaluru murder: Three arrested for killing of Abdul Jaleel, motive unknown

Police on Monday arrested three people in connection with the murder of a trader in Katippalla town in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

Abdul Jaleel (43) died Saturday after being stabbed in front of his shop and his murder sparked outrage and protests by local residents, compelling police to issue orders banning large gatherings within the Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits.

While the prohibitory orders were set to be lifted this morning, they have been extended in all four areas till 6 am on December 29, Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

In addition, the sale of liquor was banned till 10 am this morning.

Mangaluru's top cop N Shashikumar said two of the three arrested were directly involved in Jaleel's murder; the third has been classed as an accomplice at this time.

The identities of the accused have not been released and the motive is still unknown, the senior police officer told ANI. Two of the accused have a record.

"During the probe, we detained 12 people, including a woman. We also questioned many, including Jaleel's family members. After the interrogation, three people were arrested. Two assailants are habitual offenders who are rowdy-sheeters. The motive behind the murder will be probed," he said.

Multiple media reports - that Hindustan Times cannot confirm - have named the suspects as Shailesh, Savin and Pavan. Shailesh and Savin reportedly hacked Jaleel to death outside his shop and Pavan reportedly helped them escape.

Shailesh and Savin were caught at a lodge in Udupi district, while Pavan was arrested from another location, another media report said.

A video of the suspects being escorted by police is on social media.

Hindustan Times cannot independently verify this video.

Jaleel's murder has drawn sharp reactions from the public; on Saturday locals amassed around the ambulance carrying his body and demanded justice.

Amid protests in front of a masjid in Surathkal, some also asked for compensation for his family. Videos of the protest were shared on Twitter.

Jaleel's body is at a local hospital at this time, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner said. The outrage after the murder has prompted chief minister Basavaraj Bommai - who on Sunday asked people to maintain the peace - to speak up again, and vow strict action will be taken in the matter.

(With ANI inputs)