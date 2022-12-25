Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 25, 2022 08:40 AM IST

City police clamped prohibitory orders in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limit from Sunday 6 am till Tuesday 6 am, and also banned the sale of liquor till December 27, 10 am.

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

A group of unidentified miscreants has stabbed a man to death at Krishnapura, Mangaluru outskirts in Karnataka, said the police on Sunday as it clamped restrictions in the area for 48 hours starting 6 am on December 25 to prevent any untoward incident.

Police also ordered a ban on liquor sales till December 27.

The deceased in the Saturday night incident has been identified as Jaleel, the police said. The reason behind the attack is not known yet.

Jaleel was stabbed while he was standing in front of his shop. His attackers fled from the spot after the assault, the police added.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died during treatment. "Injured breathed his last and now the body is shifted to AJ hospital for further procedures," said Police Commissioner N Shashikumar.

Mangaluru city police commissioner promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limit, from 6 am on Sunday, December 25 till Tuesday, December 27, 6 am, to prevent any untoward incidents connected to the murder.

The police commissioner also ordered a ban on liquor sales till 10 am on December 27.

Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Sunday, December 25, 2022
