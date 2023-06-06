Medical student dies by suicide in Kolar; family alleges harassment: Police

In a tragic incident, a postgraduate medical student in Bengaluru’s Kolar district allegedly died by suicide, police officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased was a student of MVJ Medical College in Hoskote. (Representative file image)

The deceased was a student of MVJ Medical College in Hoskote.

The 26-year-old’s, a native of Ballari, allegedly died by suicide around 11:30am on Sunday.

According to Kolar police, preliminary investigation revealed that the student had hired an autorickshaw to reach Kendatti quarry, which is around 25km from the college.

After reaching the quarry, she is said to have made a call to her friend and informed about the tragic step. Before her friend could alert the police and college authorities, the student had already taken the drastic step, police officials said.

The student’s body was fished out by afternoon by some villagers who spotted it floating in the quarry and alerted the police.

The deceased had completed her MBBS from Koppal College of Medical Sciences and secured admission for MD, Paediatrics, at MVJ College and was staying in the hostel attached to the college.

She had lost her father during the pandemic and was survived by her brother and mother, who is a teacher in Ballari, police said.

According to college authorities, the 26-year-old was a bright student and had a good rapport with everyone at the college.

Dr Dayananda G, medical superintendent of MVJ Medical College, Darshini was on duty till 10am on Sunday and then left the hospital.

Meanwhile, the deceased person’s brother alleged that she was harassed by a doctor at the college.

“Someone who didn’t go alone anywhere, wouldn’t have the courage to travel nearly 25km on her own to an abandoned quarry and end her life,” the brother said in the complaint, urging police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Based on a complaint by the brother, Kolar rural police have registered a case against a senior doctor at the college, for allegedly harassing her, under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is underway, the police officials added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290 )

