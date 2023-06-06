Home / India News / 22-year-old BDS student dies by suicide in Telangana, say Police

22-year-old BDS student dies by suicide in Telangana, say Police

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jun 06, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Police say, the students after seeing thick smoke emanating out of her room, raised an alarm, and with the help of hostel staff forcibly opened door to find the woman fallen on the ground with 90% burns

Hyderabad A 22-year-old woman, pursuing her final year of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) at a private medical college in Telangana’s Khammam, allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Sunday evening, the police said.

Police say, the BDS student, who was staying at her hostel opposite the medical college, had not come out of her room since Sunday morning. (Getty Images)
The body of the woman, a native of Warangal, was cremated on Monday afternoon after officials conducted a post-mortem examination at the government hospital in Khammam, police said.

Khammam (urban) inspector of police Sri Hari said the BDS student, who was staying at her hostel opposite the medical college, had not come out of her room since Sunday morning.

“In the evening, students in the adjacent rooms in the hostel noticed thick smoke emanating out of the room, along with screams of the woman,” he said.

The students immediately raised an alarm, and with the help of hostel staff, they forcibly opened the door only to find the woman fallen on the ground with 90% burns. “They shifted the woman to the government hospital, where she was declared dead,” the inspector said.

Her classmates told the police that the victim had been attending classes until the previous day.

“The reason for her extreme step is not immediately known. She was said to be in a state of depression after her father passed away due to a heart attack recently,” Sri Hari said, adding that the police did not find a suicide note in the hostel room.

The Khammam police have registered a case of suspicious death under section 174(Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Criminal Procedure Code and are investigating, the inspector added.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

hyderabad suicide
