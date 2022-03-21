Medical student Naveen’s body arrives in Bengaluru; Karnataka CM thanks Centre
The mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, an MBBA student who was killed in a shelling attack in war-torn Ukraine️, arrived in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai among others paid his last respects to the student. He was killed on March 1 in Kharkiv city of Ukraine.
The state chief minister also thanked the central government for bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen. “It's unfortunate that we lost him in the shelling," news agency ANI qouted Bommai as saying.
Earlier in the day, he also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same. "With the effort of your good self, the Naveen Shekharappa mortal remains are coming on Monday," Bommai wrote in the letter to the Prime Minister.
The 21-year-old Naveen was a resident of Karnataka's Haveri district. He was pursuing his medical studies at Kharkiv National Medical University. According to reports, he was standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in shelling by Russian forces.
The chief minister has also handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
