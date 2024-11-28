'Might be change in KPCC President': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara amid cabinet reshuffle talks

Amid speculations of cabinet reshuffle, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was scheduled to happen on November 29, but he wasn't sure whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minster DK Shivakumar would raise the issue of cabinet reshuffle before the party High Command. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara.

There might be a change of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, the senior Congress leader said, adding that the decision remains with the Chief Minister and party High Command. Currently, the KPCC president is Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar.

"The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled for tomorrow. The CM and DCM are always invited to be part of such meetings. I don't know whether or not they will talk to the party's High command about the cabinet reshuffle in the state. I have heard about a change of KPCC president also but it is all left to the CM and the party high command," Karnataka Minister Parameshwara told reporters.

When asked about the post he was expecting if a cabinet reshuffle happens, the Congress leader reiterated that it all depends on the decision of the party's High Command.

"It all depends on their decision. So far, we have done whatever they have said to do. Whatever responsibility they give, I will be ready to undertake that. I will do anything in the favour of the party," Parameshwara added.

Speaking on the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Parameshwara said that the investigation was being carried out by the Lokayukta. "Let the investigation go on," he added.

Earlier, Parameshwara on Wednesday said that Congress MLA Gaviyappa expressed his personal opinion, which has been addressed by the party. He said that they can't go back on the guarantees promised by the Karnataka government.

The senior Congress leader promised that the state government would provide those guarantees to the people.

"Any legislator asking for additional funds for his constituency is not wrong. So, MLA Gaviyappa is not wrong in asking for funds. He expressed his personal opinion regarding the guarantees. That (issue) has been taken by the party and government. We have promised the people of the state that we will give those guarantees. So we are implementing those guarantees and we cannot go back." Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

This comes after Congress MLA from Vijayanagar, HR Gaviyappa, said that the poll guarantee schemes were straining the government's finances.