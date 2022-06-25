Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday morning
- A mild earthquake seems to have shook parts of the Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district as several residents have told news agency PTI that they felt mild tremors on Saturday morning at around 9:10 a.m, accompanied by a loud sound.
Residents of Sullia taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district told news agency PTI they felt mild tremors at around 9 am on Saturday morning. They said they heard a loud sound as the earth shook for about 45 seconds.
The areas affected are Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje. The tremors were enough to leave cracks in some buildings.
Residents ran out of their houses when they felt shaking and some told PTI that furniture in their house and items kept in cupboards fell down.
Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said many people called from Sullia to inform him of the tremors.
Officials are waiting for confirmation of the tremors and details like epicentre and magnitude from the state disaster management cell.
On Thursday a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Hassan district and neighbouring regions.
(With PTI Inputs)
-
Shiv Sainiks protest against Eknath Shinde, rebels in Navi Mumbai, Panvel areas
Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra caused due to the rebellion by a section of legislators led by Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena leaders and workers came out on Saturday in Navi Mumbai and Panvel region to show support to chief minister Uddhav Thakeray. Effigies were burnt and slogans raised against Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs. New posters were also put up in Vashi in support of Thackeray after several such posters appeared on Friday.
-
SM Krishna, Narayana Murthy, Prakash Padukone selected for Kempegowda Award
Former Karnataka chief minister S M Krishna, Infosys founder and IT industry veteran N R Narayana Murthy, and former badminton player Prakash Padukone, have been selected for the 'Kempegowda International Award', which has been instituted beginning this year. Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Vice-President of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority, made an announcement to this effect on Saturday.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Rockwell Automation opens software development centre in Hinjewadi Rockwell Automation has inaugurated its new Software Development Centre (SDC) in Hinjewadi, Pune. The site enhances Rockwell Automation's global research and development capacity and will develop smart manufacturing software to help both local and global customers on their digital transformation journeys. Nearly one-third of Rockwell Automation's global software and control production operations management workforce is based in India.
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Amid the reports of Shiv Sainiks allegedly ransacking the offices of rebel legislators, Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed section 144 of CrPC in the city. Shiv Sena workers protested against rebel MLAs of the party and burnt effigies outside the party office in Kharghar. Rebel party MLA Tanaji Sawant is one of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs of the Eknath Shinde faction and is currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.
-
Startup Mantra: Upskilling through online learning
One such Pune-based EdTech company 'WPU RISE' (RISE Digital Learning Pvt Ltd) founded in April 2021 by Gaurav Bhatia and Khyaati Jain is wading through this 'crowded space' is upskilling and reskilling bachelors and working professionals by offering curated and specially designed online higher education and industry-relevant diploma, certification programmes and career assistance services. In the beginning… Bhatia is a serial entrepreneur and the chief business officer at RISE.
