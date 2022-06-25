Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday morning

Residents of Sullia taluk in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district told news agency PTI they felt mild tremors at around 9 am on Saturday morning. They said they heard a loud sound as the earth shook for about 45 seconds.

The areas affected are Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje. The tremors were enough to leave cracks in some buildings.

Residents ran out of their houses when they felt shaking and some told PTI that furniture in their house and items kept in cupboards fell down.

Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said many people called from Sullia to inform him of the tremors.

Officials are waiting for confirmation of the tremors and details like epicentre and magnitude from the state disaster management cell.

On Thursday a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Hassan district and neighbouring regions.

(With PTI Inputs)