Mob attacks police station in Mysuru over a social media post, people demand to handover the accused: Report

Mysuru witnessed tense moments on Monday night after an enraged mob gathered outside Udayagiri police station, demanding custody of a man accused of posting provocative religious content on social media. The situation quickly escalated as the crowd turned violent, damaging vehicles and attempting to storm the station, police officials confirmed on Tuesday. Mysuru Police assured that authorities are analyzing video footage to identify and take action against those responsible for the violence.

The accused had been detained at Udayagiri police station, but when officers refused to hand him over, the mob resorted to stone pelting and vandalism. To control the unrest, police deployed tear gas and baton charges, eventually dispersing the crowd.

Top law enforcement officials, including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) R Hitendra and Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, rushed to the spot to assess the situation and prevent further escalation.

Speaking to reporters, ADGP Hitendra said, "The individual was taken into custody for a derogatory post. However, a mob gathered, demanding his handover. When police refused, they resorted to violence, damaging property and injuring officers. Fortunately, no one is critically hurt." He assured that authorities are analyzing video footage to identify and take action against those responsible for the violence.

Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara, addressing reporters in Bengaluru, stated that the incident stemmed from a community’s outrage over the social media post. He confirmed that the situation is now under control and has directed the police to take necessary action.

The BJP, however, criticized the state government, accusing it of being lenient on the attackers. Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that the stone pelting was premeditated, claiming that "fanatic elements brought bags of stones and hurled them at the police." He further blamed the government’s decision to withdraw cases related to the Hubballi riots, arguing that it had encouraged such lawlessness.

Police have registered a case and assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the violence.

(With PTI inputs)