More than 100 Karnataka shepherds protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park. Here is why

Over a hundred shepherds staged a protest at Freedom Park on Tuesday, pressing the Karnataka government to bring in a long-pending law aimed at safeguarding their rights and welfare. The community has accused forest officials and other authorities of continued harassment, assaults and atrocities, particularly in remote forest and hilly regions. The protesting shepherds have list of demands to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

Why are they protesting in Bengaluru?

The protest comes months after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his Budget speech, promised to introduce the Shepherds’ Protection and Prevention of Atrocities Bill. While the government has since proposed the Traditional Migratory Shepherds (Protection Against Atrocities and Provision of Welfare) Bill, 2025, herders argue that the draft legislation does not go far enough.

In a memorandum submitted to the government, the Traditional Shepherds’ Welfare Protection Struggle Committee alleged that community members have been subjected to life threats, murders, rapes, theft of livestock, and even bribe demands from forest department officials. The committee cited recent violent incidents in Bagalkote, Bidar, and Dharwad districts as evidence of the risks shepherds face, calling the attacks “a grave question on humanity.”

Protesters said their demand for a dedicated law has been pending for years, stressing that welfare measures such as hostel facilities, educational reservations for shepherds’ children, health insurance, and market support for sheep rearing must be legally guaranteed.

While welcoming the government’s draft Bill, the shepherds urged that punishments and fines for atrocities be made more stringent, bail provisions for theft be tightened, and stricter action be taken against ineligible persons availing benefits meant for their community — along with officials who enable such misuse.

(With PTI inputs)