The majority of victims of deaths due to road accidents in Bengaluru are men, said a report published in Deccan Herald. Most of the men aged between 21-30 die in road accidents which mostly happen due to not wearing helmets and overspeeding. Most of the victims who die due to road accidents in Bengaluru are men: Report

According to the report, a total of 913 deaths occurred in the year 2023 in Bengaluru, and 770 out of 913 happened to be men. More than half of the men fall between the ages of 20 and 40, and two-wheelers take the herculean share in fatal accidents. The number of deaths has increased in 2023 compared to 2022. The report further said that in 2022, 772 people died due to road accidents in Bengaluru, and 752 of them were men.

Unfortunately, the boys that fall under the age group of 11-20 are also part of fatal road accidents in Karnataka’s capital. A total of 41 boys in the above age group died in 2023 due to road accidents.

A data earlier suggested that bikers are the major chunk of victims in the road accidents in Karnataka. According to state police, 60 per cent of those who died in road accidents were bikers in Karnataka.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway made headlines last year for a high number of road accidents on it after the inauguration. In July last year, National highway Authorities of India (NHAI) even sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road due to multiple accidents, ever since it was launched.