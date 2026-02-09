Mother, daughter found dead in Karnataka amid wedding preparations due to alleged harassment by neighbour

Two women, a mother and her teenage daughter, were found dead in an apparent suicide in Karnataka’s Mandya district, casting a shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory period for their family, police said. Two women in Mandya, Karnataka, were discovered dead in an apparent suicide as they prepared for a wedding due to suspected harassment from a neighbour. (AFP)

The deceased have been identified as 46-year-old Shakuntala Devi and her 19-year-old daughter Priyanka. The incident occurred in Dalavai Kodihalli village under Malavalli taluk, where the family had been making arrangements for Priyanka’s upcoming wedding, according to official sources.

Preliminary information from the authorities suggests that the two had been under severe mental stress due to alleged intimidation and harassment by a neighbour, news agency ANI reported. Officials said the sustained pressure and fear they reportedly faced during the wedding preparations may have contributed to their decision to end their lives.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Halaguru police station, and local police teams rushed to the spot to carry out an inspection. Investigators are now examining the sequence of events, including the nature of the alleged harassment and whether any prior complaints were made by the family, the report stated.

Mandya district police officials said the matter is being treated with seriousness, given the allegations involved and the tragic outcome. Statements from family members and local residents are being recorded as part of the probe, and further action will be based on the findings of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said more details will emerge as the case progresses.

(With ANI inputs)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).