Boy ends life after low score in JEE exam: Haryana police

Four days after a 19-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Rewari, police investigating the case said the incident occurred on February 4, a few hours after the national testing agency released the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2026 (Session 1). The boy had reportedly scored lower than his expectations in the examination. The boy had reportedly scored lower than his expectations in the examination. (HT File)

A spokesperson for the Rewari police said the deceased left behind a purported suicide note in which he wrote, “I am committing suicide and I am fully responsible”.

“The boy had passed Class 12 last year with 87% marks and was preparing for the JEE examination at home without enrolling in any coaching institute. His mother had gone to her parental home to attend a wedding, while his father was out for a walk. The boy died by hanging himself from a ceiling fan,” the spokesperson said.

The boy’s uncle said he was distressed after his performance in the JEE main examination. “He was a bright student and aspired to become an engineer. His father is a farmer and his mother is a homemaker. He used to study for seven to eight hours a day and took the extreme step when he was alone at home,” the uncle added.