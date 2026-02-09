Boy ends life after low score in JEE exam: Haryana police

Four days after a 19-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Rewari, police investigating the case said the incident occurred on February 4, a few hours after the national testing agency released the provisional answer key of JEE Main 2026 (Session 1). The boy had reportedly scored lower than his expectations in the examination.
A spokesperson for the Rewari police said the deceased left behind a purported suicide note in which he wrote, “I am committing suicide and I am fully responsible”.
“The boy had passed Class 12 last year with 87% marks and was preparing for the JEE examination at home without enrolling in any coaching institute. His mother had gone to her parental home to attend a wedding, while his father was out for a walk. The boy died by hanging himself from a ceiling fan,” the spokesperson said.
The boy’s uncle said he was distressed after his performance in the JEE main examination. “He was a bright student and aspired to become an engineer. His father is a farmer and his mother is a homemaker. He used to study for seven to eight hours a day and took the extreme step when he was alone at home,” the uncle added.