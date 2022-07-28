Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Muslim man killed in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed in area
bengaluru news

Muslim man killed in Mangaluru, Section 144 imposed in area

According to reports, the victim was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. Police said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area.
Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the area. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 11:24 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

A man belonging to the minority community was reportedly hacked to death by an unidentified group of assailants in Surathkal on the outskirts of Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Thursday.

According to ANI inputs, citing the police commissioner, the victim, identified as Mohammad Fazil, was attacked with a lethal weapon by a group of youth. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in the area. The incident happened around the same time when chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was on a visit to the house of Praveen Nettar, a BJP youth wing leader who was hacked to death at Bellare two days ago, a PTI report said.

"A case hafiled at Surathkal Police Station. Section 144 imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur," the police commissioner was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, was grievously injured in the attack and died on the way to hospital, the PTI report said.

Earlier in the day, two persons with suspected links to the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested by the Karnataka Police over the murder of the BJP youth wing leader in Dakshina Kannada district that sparked widespread outrage in the southern state.

Meanwhile, Bommai said that if the situation demands, the "Yogi model" of government in Uttar Pradesh will be adopted in the southern state too to deal with anti-national and communal elements trying to create unrest.

The gang that came after Fazil who was talking to an acquaintance, charged at him, chased, caught him brutally assaulted and stabbed him, PTI quoted police sources as saying. An investigation is underway.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mangaluru
