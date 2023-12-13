One of the two accused in Parliament security breach case, Manoranajan’s father Devraj has condemned the act of his son who jumped into the house from visitor's gallery with a smoke canister and created panic among members of the house on Wednesday. He said that he must be hanged if he is involved in any wrongful activity.

‘Must be hanged if…’: Father of accused in Parliament security breach case

Speaking to the reporters in Mysuru, Devraj said, “What my son has done today is a wrongful activity. I would support him if he did something right. He must be hanged, if it is proved that he has done any illegal activity that harms the society.”

According to reports, the accused who barged into the house from visitors area are identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan who are said to be the residents of Karnataka. They ran inside the House spraying yellow gas spreading fear on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. All the galleries of the Lok Sabha had two security officials present during the proceedings. Delhi Police arrested the two accused and interrogation is going to find out their motive behind creating chaos in the house.

Meanwhile, the accused reportedly hold a valid vistor’s entry pass which is signed by Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah questioned the connection of Simha with the accused and said, “Reports are emerging that the youths who attacked the Parliament building today were given passes by Pratap Simha, an MP from Mysuru. If these reports are true, then it implies that these youths might have been known to the MP. If they were not acquaintances, then how were passes issued to strangers? It should be noted that even inadvertent acts of negligence are also punishable under the law.”