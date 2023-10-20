'My party has to decide': DK Shivakumar on workers' question about becoming Karnataka CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the Congress is going to decide on when he would be the King (on becoming Chief Minister of the state).

Karnatak deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was speaking to reporters on Thursday when he made the remark.

ALSO READ | 'Political vendetta': DK Shivakumar after Karnataka HC withdraws stay on CBI probe

"My party has to decide," the Karnataka Congress chief said when a media person asked him when will he be "the king" as wanted by his supporters.

After the Congress achieved a grand victory in Karnataka assembly polls earlier this year, the top leadership of the grand old party brainstormed for days on the face of the Chief Ministerial face.

ALSO READ | Karnataka HC dismisses DCM DK Shivakumar's plea to quash disproportionate assets case filed by CBI

The party came up with Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, reports claimed that Shivakumar was "promised" half of the tenure of the Chief Minister, "depending upon" his performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the Karnataka Chief Minister, given his wide administrative experience and that he had already served as the state CM.

ALSO READ | Will not run away, will respond to everything: DK Shivakumar on HC rejecting his petition

He has also served as the finance minister during the tenure of CM HD Deve Gowda.

The Congress bagged 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly pushing BJP to 66 seats in the results declared in May this year.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!