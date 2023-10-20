'Political vendetta': DK Shivakumar after Karnataka HC withdraws stay on CBI probe

After the Karnataka High Court rejected the plea to quash the CBI case in the disproportionate assets case, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday termed it a "political vendetta" adding that he is a victim of the BJP's political grudge. DK Shivakumar (PTI)

DK Shivakumar further said that he continues to have faith in the judiciary and will fight the verdict of the Karnataka High Court withdrawing the stay on the investigation by CBI legally.

"I will cooperate with whatever the process is, I respect the law of this country. I know that I have not done anything wrong. My papers are clean, I am clean. It is a political vendetta that the BJP tried using and the government gave permission," Shivakumar said.

He further alleged that he is a victim of the BJP's political grudge. The current CBI investigation against him is a continuation of the ED hunt by the BJP.

In a setback for Karnataka Deputy CM, the Karnataka High Court has dismissed his petition seeking the cancellation of the CBI's disproportionate assets case against him.

Justice K Natarajan pronounced the order and lifted the interim stay on a CBI probe and ordered the central agency to conclude the investigation and submit the final report within three months.

CBI has filed an appeal against the Karnataka High Court order dated June 12 and sought to stay on the investigation in the disproportionate assets case. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for CBI, urged the bench to vacate the stay.

CBI is probing a case against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Earlier Income Tax has conducted a search against him.

