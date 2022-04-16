Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Nadda on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday, to address BJP executive meeting
bengaluru news

Nadda on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday, to address BJP executive meeting

The BJP president will address party workers at Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple in Hospet in the evening. On Monday morning, he will visit Virupaksheshwara Temple.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda.(ANI file)
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda.(ANI file)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 06:46 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday to take part in various events and the party's state executive meeting in Hospet. According to an official statement by the BJP, after landing at the Jindal airport, Toranagallu, Nadda will pay a visit to Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple Hospet where he will address the valedictory speech for the state BJP executive meeting. He will also have a question and answer session with the delegates.

Nadda will address BJP workers at Shri Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple, Hospet in the evening. On Monday morning, the BJP chief will visit Virupaksheshwara Temple and Pushkarani, Eshotopadhyaya

Gopuram in the temple’s courtyard, Yantrodharaka Anjaneya Temple in Hampi.

Later, Nadda will visit the famous Malyavanta parvata in Hampi where Lord Ram met Anjaneya. He will also visit one of the finest architecture in world history and a famous world heritage site, the statement said.

Nadda's visit comes at a time when the BJP Karnataka's senior leader KS Eshwarappa resigned as a minister following allegations of abetting the suicide of a civil contractor. On Saturday, he said he will not be attending the party's two-day state executive meeting in Hospet, citing personal reasons.

On his next responsibility or course of action, post-resignation as the minister, he said he will abide by the party's decision as done in the past.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jp nadda bjp karnataka. + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The agency sought extension of Deshmukh’s CBI custody remand for three more days, contending that the police officers, who allegedly secured transfers or postings by paying bribes to Deshmukh and others, were required to be identified and the 73-year-old NCP leader was also required to be confronted with them (Hindustan Times)

    Deshmukh, PA & PS, Vaze sent back to judicial custody

    Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Saturday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze - all arrested in connection with the corruption case registered against the NCP leader – to 14 days judicial custody.

  • Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for Ballygunge Assembly constituency Babul Supriyo shows a victory sign.&nbsp;

    Ballygunge assembly bypoll: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins, takes ‘slap' dig at BJP

    The Bharatiya Janata Party turncoat, Babul Supriyo, won the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in West Bengal on Saturday on a Trinamool Congress ticket, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M) Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 20,228 votes. Interestingly, Halim's has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path. Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress bagged 5,218 votes.

  • After running for more than 16 years at an old heritage building, the department of pulmonary medicine at Sassoon General Hospital that primarily handles respiratory diseases finally gets shifted to the ninth floor of the new building. (HT PHOTO)

    HT Impact: Sassoon’s TB department gets new space, more beds

    PUNE After running for more than 16 years at an old heritage building, the department of pulmonary medicine at Sassoon General Hospital that primarily handles respiratory diseases finally gets shifted to the ninth floor of the new building. The new space has extra beds and a respiratory ICU. The ninth floor of hospital's new building will house other four departments, including orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat and paediatric.

  • TMC leader and Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha.&nbsp;

    Shatrughan Sinha breaks Asansol jinx: Why it's a historic win for Trinamool

    Movie actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha broke the “Asansol jinx” by becoming the first Trinamool Congress candidate to win from the Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll, the result of which was declared on Saturday. In Asansol, former Union minister Sinha won with a margin of more than 2 lakh votes against his rival Agnimitra Paul (fashion designer-turned politician) of the BJP. The BJP had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

  • Ayurvedic lifestyle FMCG brand ‘HERBEA’, which offers Ayurvedic Herbal Teas catering to modern day lifestyle health concerns, has raised seed funding at an undisclosed valuation from Pravin Bhalerao, Ex-Executive Director, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd and Dr. Sahil Deo, co-founder, CPC Analytics. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

    Ayurvedic lifestyle brand HERBEA raises seed round Pune: Ayurvedic lifestyle FMCG brand 'HERBEA', which offers Ayurvedic Herbal Teas catering to modern day lifestyle health concerns, has raised seed funding at an undisclosed valuation from Pravin Bhalerao, Ex-Executive Director, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd and Dr. Sahil Deo, co-founder, CPC Analytics. Founded by Indraneel Chitale, Chinmay Bhosale and Sukumar Sardeshmukh in November 2021, Herbea focuses on making Ayurveda more accessible and palatable.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out