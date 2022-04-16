Nadda on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday, to address BJP executive meeting
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday to take part in various events and the party's state executive meeting in Hospet. According to an official statement by the BJP, after landing at the Jindal airport, Toranagallu, Nadda will pay a visit to Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple Hospet where he will address the valedictory speech for the state BJP executive meeting. He will also have a question and answer session with the delegates.
Nadda will address BJP workers at Shri Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple, Hospet in the evening. On Monday morning, the BJP chief will visit Virupaksheshwara Temple and Pushkarani, Eshotopadhyaya
Gopuram in the temple’s courtyard, Yantrodharaka Anjaneya Temple in Hampi.
Later, Nadda will visit the famous Malyavanta parvata in Hampi where Lord Ram met Anjaneya. He will also visit one of the finest architecture in world history and a famous world heritage site, the statement said.
Nadda's visit comes at a time when the BJP Karnataka's senior leader KS Eshwarappa resigned as a minister following allegations of abetting the suicide of a civil contractor. On Saturday, he said he will not be attending the party's two-day state executive meeting in Hospet, citing personal reasons.
On his next responsibility or course of action, post-resignation as the minister, he said he will abide by the party's decision as done in the past.
-
Deshmukh, PA & PS, Vaze sent back to judicial custody
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Saturday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze - all arrested in connection with the corruption case registered against the NCP leader – to 14 days judicial custody.
-
Ballygunge assembly bypoll: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins, takes ‘slap' dig at BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party turncoat, Babul Supriyo, won the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in West Bengal on Saturday on a Trinamool Congress ticket, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M) Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 20,228 votes. Interestingly, Halim's has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path. Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress bagged 5,218 votes.
-
HT Impact: Sassoon’s TB department gets new space, more beds
PUNE After running for more than 16 years at an old heritage building, the department of pulmonary medicine at Sassoon General Hospital that primarily handles respiratory diseases finally gets shifted to the ninth floor of the new building. The new space has extra beds and a respiratory ICU. The ninth floor of hospital's new building will house other four departments, including orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat and paediatric.
-
Shatrughan Sinha breaks Asansol jinx: Why it's a historic win for Trinamool
Movie actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha broke the “Asansol jinx” by becoming the first Trinamool Congress candidate to win from the Lok Sabha seat in the bypoll, the result of which was declared on Saturday. In Asansol, former Union minister Sinha won with a margin of more than 2 lakh votes against his rival Agnimitra Paul (fashion designer-turned politician) of the BJP. The BJP had won the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Ayurvedic lifestyle brand HERBEA raises seed round Pune: Ayurvedic lifestyle FMCG brand 'HERBEA', which offers Ayurvedic Herbal Teas catering to modern day lifestyle health concerns, has raised seed funding at an undisclosed valuation from Pravin Bhalerao, Ex-Executive Director, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd and Dr. Sahil Deo, co-founder, CPC Analytics. Founded by Indraneel Chitale, Chinmay Bhosale and Sukumar Sardeshmukh in November 2021, Herbea focuses on making Ayurveda more accessible and palatable.
