Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Namo Bharat trains will be introduced in Bengaluru soon. He said that the ministry is looking to introduce these semi high speed trains between Bengaluru – Tumakuru and Bengaluru – Mysuru. Namo Bharat trains to be launched between Bengaluru and these two towns. More details

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Bengaluru is growing at a great phase and our government is committed to making train transport efficient in the tech capital. Along with sub-urban rail project, we are also planning to introduce brand new Namo Bharat trains in the city. We are currently considering launching Namo Bharat trains between Bengaluru – Tumakuru and Bengaluru – Mysuru, which ease the transportation between the capital city and surrounding cities.” He also said that the new projects are a great solution to increasing traffic in Karnataka’s capital.

The Namo Bharat trains are currently being manufactured at Bengaluru’s Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). These trains are expected to fasten the travel time and connect suburbs to the city.

“Indian Railways aims to provide ultimate comfort to middle-class people when they take the train journey. The fare for these trains will also be affordable for everyone. Safety has been our top priority as it has multiple sensors. The Kavach system, which will alert the loco pilot about any danger, has been installed. These trains will match the best trains in the world,” told Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier after unveiling the Vande Bharat sleeper coach in Bengaluru.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off India’s 1st Vande Metro services to be renamed as ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’ between Bhuj and Ahmedabad. According to reports, Ahmedabad-Bhuj Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service will stop at nine stations and cover the 360-kilometre distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes at a top speed of 110 kilometres per hour.