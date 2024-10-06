Bengaluru rains: Massive showers lead to water congestion across city, traffic police step up

Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Saturday night, flooding all the major roads in the tech capital. The roads of south and east parts of Bengaluru were submerged and traffic congestions were observed across the city. The traffic cops were seen clearing water on roads to avoid any major accidents. According to a report, Bengaluru city recorded 10.4 mm rainfall on Saturday in one IMD (Indian Meteorological Département) observatory (File Pic)

Also Read - Bengaluru to get mega sports centre above the underground Shivajinagar metro station

The Kalyan Nagar service road was once again flooded after massive overnight rain. An X post by a community handle Citizens Movement shared a video and wrote, “Service roads, internal roads, underpasses are heavily waterlogged! Please avoid these! Current scene on Kalyan Nagar Service Road, ORR.”

Also Read - Fact or fiction? Viral video claiming 188-year-old man rescued from Bengaluru cave turns out to be…

The roads in the Electronics City area were also filled with water, making it tough for commuters to travel. A handle called Karnataka portfolio questioned DK Shivakumar and wrote, “The Electronic City toll is flooded after just 20 minutes of rain. Is this the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ that DK Shivakumar is talking about?”

Meanwhile, huge traffic jams were observed near the Bommasandra industrial area due to severe water logging. A long stream of vehicles waited for more than an hour on the road and the water-logging was cleared later.

The Bengaluru – Mysuru road was also massively flooded, resulting in traffic piled up amid heavy rain.

According to a report, Bengaluru city recorded 10.4 mm rainfall on Saturday in one IMD (Indian Meteorological Département) observatory