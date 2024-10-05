Bengaluru to get mega sports centre above the underground Shivajinagar metro station

Bengaluru is gearing up to introduce a dynamic sports and cultural facility that will rise above the soon-to-be-finished underground Shivajinagar Metro Station. Covering over two acres, this innovative space will feature a wide array of sports amenities, an auditorium, and a cultural centre, enriching the city's urban landscape. The project has plans to accommodate cricket, football, basketball, and swimming, ensuring access for both boys and girls.(OneIndia)

“Shivajinagar is set to welcome a unique sports facility on two acres above the underground Metro station, featuring an auditorium and cultural centre. As the Metro work nears completion, we’re creating a one-of-a-kind nurturing space for our youth to train in cricket, football, basketball, and swimming,” Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad wrote on X.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), which operates the Namma Metro, is reportedly in the final stages of completing the Shivajinagar Metro Station, after which the land above will be handed back to the government for development. Plans are already in motion to transform this prime area into a multifunctional sports complex that will cater to the diverse interests of the community.

Arshad recently toured the site and shared details about this ambitious project, inspired by similar initiatives in Western countries. The facility is poised to become a central hub for sports and cultural activities right next to the Metro station.

With the Namma Metro Green Line expansion also underway and safety clearances on Tumkuru Road completed, officials are hopeful for a launch date this month, a report said. Although the project's budget is yet to be finalized, there’s optimism about completing the facility within the next 2-3 years, the report added.

Architects are currently engaged in designing the structural elements needed to bring this vision to life.