Nanjangud to be developed as spiritual and tourism centre: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that in the forthcoming days, Nanjangud, popularly known as 'Dakshin Kashi' will be developed as a spiritual and tourism centre.

Karnataka Chief Minister's remarks came after performing Guddali puja for various development works of Srikanteshwara Temple, commissioning of Nugu and Hediyala Lift Irrigation projects and various other development works in Nanjangud town.

During his inaugural address, CM Bommai said, "The incumbent government has given equal opportunities to all downtrodden sections."

Hailing the efforts of social reformers like Ambedkar, Bommai said, "Maharshi Valmiki, Dr B R Ambedkar and D Devaraj Urs have left behind a rich legacy."

Stressing the inaugurated development projects, Bommai said, "Nanjangud is a sacred place and doing development here is like doing the development of the state. Nanjangud MLA B Harshavardhan has been developing this place in the last four and a half years and is also a popular leader."

"The main canal of the Nugu Lift Irrigation scheme was in a bad shape earlier, but the Water Resources Minister repaired and released water into it. The foundation stone for the Hediyala Lift Irrigation scheme was laid today and after its completion, all tanks in taluks will be filled up," he added.

Karnataka Minister Govind Karjol, MLA Harshavardhan, MP Srinivasaprasad and other senior ministers were present during the event.