'New low': Ex-PM Deve Gowda expresses anguish over name-calling, sloganeering in Parliament

Expressing anguish over disruptions in Parliament, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said democracy can be saved only if everybody maintains dignity and decorum.

Janata Dal (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 90-year-old JD(S) supremo, who is also a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka, voiced his displeasure about the shouting, name-calling and sloganeering that are marring parliamentary proceedings these days.

ALSO READ | ‘Must make India BJP-free in upcoming elections’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

"I came to attend Parliament despite ill-health, but have been very disappointed by what is happening. From my long experience, I say this is a new low. Democracy can be saved only if everybody maintains dignity and decorum," Gowda said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Shouting, name-calling, sloganeering will only destroy what is left of our system," he said.

ALSO READ | Ex-CM Bommai meets BJP chief Nadda, requests immediate appointment of LoP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday after Leader of Opposition M Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion under Rule 167 on Manipur and insisted on the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Members of the ruling parties were on their feet protesting against Kharge's demand.

On this, Kharge said, "What will happen if the prime minister comes to the House? Is he 'paramatma' (almighty)? He is not God."

Sloganeering from ruling benches intensified after Kharge's remark on the PM. Amid the ruckus, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2 pm.