Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Ex-CM Bommai meets BJP chief Nadda, requests immediate appointment of LoP

Ex-CM Bommai meets BJP chief Nadda, requests immediate appointment of LoP

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Aug 10, 2023 07:45 AM IST

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai met BJP chief JP Nadda, requested the appointment of state president and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday met party chief JP Nadda at Parliament and requested immediate appointment of state president for BJP in Karnataka and also Leader of Opposition in the state.

Nadda assured Bommai that a decision will be taken on the matter after the parliament session. (PTI)
Nadda assured Bommai that a decision will be taken on the matter after the parliament session. (PTI)

According to the sources, Nadda assured Bommai that a decision will be taken on the matter after the parliament session.

ALSO READ | Man gets 20-year jail for sexual assault on minor girl in Karnataka

Further, the sources informed that Nadda and Bommai also discussed what should be the BJP’s strategy to counter Congress in Karnataka ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“During the meeting, the duo discussed the Congress government in Karnataka implementing the guarantees, how people are responding to the schemes, and what should be the BJP’s strategy to counter it ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and also how the Congress is working in Karnataka presently”, the sources said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: BBMP contractors seek governor’s intervention to clear bills

Earlier on Tuesday, Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit shah in Delhi and discussed political developments in Karnataka.

“I had a cordial meeting with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and discussed many issues of the state,” Bommai shared in a tweet on Tuesday.

The former chief minister also requested Shah for early appointments of the state BJP unit president and leaders of the Opposition in the Assembly, as per the sources.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out