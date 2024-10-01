Newborn baby boy buried alive rescued by villager in Bengaluru

A newborn baby boy was rescued after being buried alive by an unknown individual in Bengaluru on Monday. A villager discovered the baby when he stumbled upon him half-buried while attending to nature’s call in Katriguppe Dinne. The baby was likely buried for two to three hours before being found (HT File)

According to The Indian Express, the baby was likely buried for two to three hours before being found, and authorities are continuing their search for the parents or individuals responsible. The baby was likely born on either Sunday or Monday, the report added.

The baby boy was discovered at 9.00 am on Monday by a villager, who then alerted others in the area. They subsequently contacted the Sarjapur police.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the police suspect that an outsider buried the infant and then fled the scene, fearing apprehension. The baby was quickly taken to the government hospital in Bommasandra for treatment.

The district child protection unit has been notified to take custody of the child, while the Sarjapur police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Authorities are also investigating reports of any missing newborns from hospitals in the surrounding areas.

Few months earlier, a 26-year-old woman allegedly threw her six-year-old disabled son into a crocodile infested river at Karnataka's Dandeli taluk following a quarrel with her husband.

The couple often fought with each other over the condition of their elder son, who is speech-disabled since birth. They have another two-year-old son.

Savitri's husband Ravi Kumar used to frequently quarrel with her over elder son's disability and questioned her as to why she gave birth to such a child. On certain occasions, he used to allegedly tell her to "throw the child away.

