Human trafficking racket busted in Baramulla, four minors rescued, two arrested

Police on Friday claimed to have busted a human trafficking racket in Ushkara Baramulla and arrested two accused and rescued four minor females including three from Rohingya Burma. Jammu and Kashmir Police said they were acting on a tip from a reliable source. (File)

Police said that acting on a tip from a reliable source, the police busted a human trafficking module operating in Ushkura, Baramulla.

An official spokesperson said “The investigation revealed that Shakeel Ahmad Bhat of Ushkura, was involved in the trafficking and exploitation of minor girls from outside the union territory. A case FIR No. 173/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered in police station Baramulla, and a police team raided the accused’s residential house, recovering three minor victim girls who are from Rohingya Burma. The search was conducted in the presence of magistrate and lady police officials.

“During interrogation, Shakeel Ahmad Bhat confessed to selling one girl to Mehraj Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Kanlibagh. A subsequent raid at Tantray’s house led to the recovery of another victim minor girl from Burma Rohingya and Tantray’s arrest.

The police have arrested both Shakeel Ahmad Bhat and Mehraj-u-Din Tantray and are investigating further to apprehend other suspects involved in the racket.”