An 11-year-old girl from Tumkur was allegedly sold to settle a ₹35,000 loan by her aunt but has been successfully rescued by the Tumakuru city police in Hindupur, Andhra Pradesh, and brought back to her hometown, police said. Minor sold by aunt in Karnataka to settle ₹ 35,000 loan rescued

“The minor girl was sent to Hindupur to her aunt’s house in April for vacation as she was studying in the fourth standard. The aunt promised her sister that she would take care of the girl but allegedly sold her,” Tumkur district labor officer, K. Tejawati said. The aunt sold her niece to landlord Sriramulu for ₹35,000 to settle a loan.

Sriramulu held the girl as a hostage and forced her to graze ducks. When Chaudamma visited Hindupur in the last week of June, she discovered her daughter working with the landlord. She immediately pleaded for her daughter’s release. Despite her desperate appeals, Sriramulu refused, insisting that he had bought the girl and demanded repayment of the loan for her release.

“Chaudamma complained to me on July 3. I penned a letter to the SP, who ordered the town police to act, and they rescued the girl,” K. Tejawati told HT.

The district superintendent assigned the city police the task of rescuing the young girl. The police located the girl and safely brought her back to Tumakuru on Wednesday.

“Following the mother’s complaint, we went to Hindupur and rescued the girl,” Tumakur town police inspector V Manjula told HT.

“We have booked Sujatha (30), her husband Shankar (35), and landlord Sriramulu (40) under IPC Sections 137 (kidnapping) and 140 (wrongful confinement) and rescued the child from Sriramulu’s house. We launched an investigation and will take appropriate action soon,” Tejawati added.

She expressed relief and satisfaction over the successful rescue operation and the girl has been placed in a safe environment, and further steps are being taken to ensure her well-being and to address the legal aspects of the case.