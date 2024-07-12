Ludhiana: UP resident locks minor in hotel room after failed rape bid, flees

An Uttar Pradesh resident allegedly locked a minor girl in a hotel room near the inter-state bus terminal and fled after a failed rape attempt on her, officials said on Friday. The hotel staff rescued the girl the next day when she cried for help (HT Photo)

The hotel staff rescued the girl the next day when she cried for help. Following a complaint from the minor’s mother, the Division Number 5 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the accused, who is yet to be arrested.

The accused was identified as Zubair Malik of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

In her complaint, the minor’s mother said her 15-year-old daughter went missing on July 7.

They started looking for her but she returned home by herself on July 8. The girl said that the accused had taken her to a hotel room near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter State Bus Terminal on July 7.

The accused attempted to rape her and when she resisted, he thrashed her and fled after locking her in the hotel room, the complainant said. According to the complaint, the minor was locked in the room for the day and the following night.

On July 8, she started knocking at the door persistently and that was when the hotel staff found out.

The staff members opened the door and rescued her. She reached home and narrated the ordeal to her mother, the complaint added.

The minor said that she had befriended the accused a few months ago and he raped her several times on the pretext of marriage and recorded lewd videos of her in that time.

Later, the accused started blackmailing her and threatened to upload her videos on the internet, she alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 65 (1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

A hunt is on for his arrest, the ASI added.