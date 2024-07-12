Man, 2 minors drown in separate incidents in Alipur

Three people, including two minors, allegedly drowned in the Yamuna at Alipur in north Delhi in two separate incidents, police officers aware of the cases said on Friday, adding that all the victims went for a swim with their friends. The body of a 21-year-old man is yet to be recovered. (Representational image)

In one of the cases, a 21-year-old man allegedly drowned in the Yamuna at Thokar number seven on Friday afternoon.

“A call was received at the control room and the caller said that a man has drowned. When police reached the spot, a search operation was launched. However, the body has not been recovered yet,” said an investigator.

Police said that the man was identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Kundli in Sonipat. It was revealed that he also went for a swim with three of his friends. His friends returned unharmed, but he is suspected to have drowned, the officer added.

In the second case, a senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that the incident was reported around 7pm on Wednesday when a call was received in the control room regarding the incident. When police reached the spot, they were informed that four friends had gone for a swim at Thokar number one.

“It was revealed that four boys — all 17 years old and residents of Bakhtawarpur — had gone for a swim in the Yamuna in the evening. While two of them returned, the other two did not. The two friends who survived alerted the locals and the families of their friends, who then alerted police,” the officer said.

A search operation was launched by the locals and professional divers, but the bodies could not be found immediately. “They found the bodies of the two boys on Thursday morning,” the officer added.