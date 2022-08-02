NIA detains three for ‘links’ with handlers of Islamic State
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained three people in Karnataka for their alleged links with Islamic State (IS) handlers, an official in the know of matter said on Monday. The detentions in Karnataka were part of a nationwide raid conducted by the anti-terror agency on Sunday.
In Karnataka, the raids were conducted in Bhatkal area of Uttara Kannada district and two places in Tumakuru district. Officials of the state police said that NIA had sought local police support in two cases.
The first raid in the state was reported in Tumkuru where a college student was taken in for questioning by the NIA. The suspect was identified as Sajid Makrani, a native of Maharashtra. He is a third-year student in an Unani college in Tumkuru, said police.
“Around 20 officials raided his house at 4 am. The raid lasted for about six hours, following which he was taken to Bengaluru. He was questioned till 9 pm and later released after issuing a notice to appear before NIA for questioning in New Delhi,” said an official in the know of the developments.
It is alleged that the student was in touch with the IS handlers. The nature of his alleged involvement with IS remains unknown.
Police have also taken in the owner of the house — identified as Rangaswamy — where Sajid and four others were living on rent.
The second raid took place in Bhatakal, where the central agency detained two brothers and served them notice to appear for inquiry in Delhi. Abdul Muktadir and his brother Mohammad, residents of Bhatkal main road were taken into custody at 5 am on Sunday.
The duo was taken to Manki in Uttara Kannada for interrogation. “They run a printing shop. They were questioned for getting in touch with IS handlers. They have also translated some Islamic state literature from Arabic to local languages, including Kannada and had posted the same on social media,” an official said.
The raids come after sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested one Adil alias Zuba from Tamil Nadu’s Salem last week. This arrest was based on details provided by the first suspect, Akthar Hussain, 23,a native of Assam, who was on a central intelligence agency’s watch and was taken in custody on July 24 by the CCB from Bengaluru’s Tilak Nagar area.
An officer, who didn’t want to be named, said the suspects were in touch with Al-Qaeda members using an instant messaging application. “The accused had tried to establish contacts in Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan. They were also attempting to approach the Muslim youth on social media and motivate them to carry out activities on their behalf,” said the official.
“We have found evidence that they were in touch with Al-Qaeda and wanted to be suicide bombers. We are now trying to verify the claim and the central agencies will be roped in for the same,” said the officer.
According to Bengaluru police commissioner, Pratap Reddy interrogation of the suspects is underway. “Following the inputs from central agencies, the arrest was made. We have collected evidence regarding members of the radicalised groups in Bengaluru. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case. We can’t reveal any more details as of now. We will provide the details after we present the facts before the courts,” said Reddy.
CCB officials meanwhile said that Akthar has been booked under Section 121 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of waging war against the country and under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “We are working closely with the central agency to probe if there are more links to this network,” he said.
The prime suspect Akhtar was allegedly radicalised after watching videos and browsing radical content. After his arrest, the CCB produced him before a special court, which remanded him to 10 days of police custody.
A CCB official said that Akthar came to Bengaluru seven months ago and started working as a delivery partner at an online food delivery app. During this time, he was in constant touch with several organisations through social media sites and instant messaging apps. He had allegedly planned to join an outfit in Jammu and Kashmir soon, the official added.
BMC finds 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's public health department has found 441 nursing homes in violation of fire safety norms during a recent drive. The drive was held keeping in mind the fire incident at Bhandara district general hospital in Nagpur, which broke out in January, killing ten infants. Besides, 11 people lost their lives in a major fire that broke out in Sunrise Hospital of Dreams Mall on LBS Marg in Bhandup (west) last year.
Man from Kerala held over the murder of BJYM leader
Days after Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in Bellare area of Dakshina Kannada, a person has been detained from Kerala in connection with the murder, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The Dakshina Kannada police investigating the case are yet to release an official statement in the case, however, an official speaking on the condition of anonymity identified the detained person as Abid.
Four arrested for kidnapping and extorting women over nude videos
Four members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from eight women in the city, Bengaluru police said on Monday. The gang allegedly targeted divorced women and widows, said the police. The accused were identified as a resident of Chikkagollarahatti, Ravi, his Srinivas and Shivakumar from Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district, wife Mangala. Srinivas and Shivakumar are brothers and worked in a gas agency, said police.
In-laws beat woman for not giving birth to son, case registered
The Chinchwad police has registered an FIR against the in-laws of a 28-year-old woman for allegedly harassing and molesting the woman for not giving birth to a boy, said officials on Monday. As per the complaint filed by the woman, her in-laws including her brother-in-law regularly abused and threatened her for not giving birth to baby boy. She stated her mother-in-law misbehaved with her and demanded that she give birth to a boy.
Irked over ‘civic apathy’, Anjanapura residents get creative with protest
In Anjanapura, just off Kanakpura Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, a group of office bearers in one of the 80 Residential Welfare Association are mooting new ideas for the next creative protest--a tool used by residents to get the attention of the authorities to provide motorable roads in a city. This group has come up with at least three ideas to grab the attention of the civic body.
