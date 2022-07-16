‘No CID pressure on Amrit Paul’: Karnataka minister on PSI recruitment probe

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment case seriously and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been given full freedom to probe the case.



“The govt is investigating this very seriously. CID is not putting any pressure on Amrit Paul (arrested ADGP). The govt has given complete freedom to CID,” the minister told news agency ANI.



This comes a day after the Karnataka Police sought court permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on IPS officer Amrit Paul, who has been arrested in the case.



Since the consent of accused is required for the narco test, the magistrate has ordered Paul to file a reply and adjourned the hearing to Saturday. Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then. His 10-day custody was extended by three days on Wednesday.



The recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors has been mired in controversy after cheating in examinations was unearthed. Later payment of bribe by several candidates came to light and the involvement of police officers in it. Paul is the highest-ranking police officer arrested in connection with the fraud.



The opposition parties Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have been attacking the Basavaraj Bommai government over the case, demanding the resignation of the home minister and a narco-test of the arrested cop.

"If Amrit Paul, ADGP of the recruitment department, who was arrested by the CID officials in the PSI recruitment illegality, is subjected to the Narco test, then it will be clear who all the politicians are involved. There are suspicions that many ministers and their close associates are involved in the PSI recruitment scam," ANI quoted leader of opposition Siddaramaiah.



"BJP's brazen corruption and 'sale of jobs' destroyed the dreams of thousands of youth in Karnataka. The Chief Minister, who was then Home Minister, must be sacked for any fair investigation. Why hasn't the PM taken ANY ACTION? Is this the BJP government's "Sab Khaenge, Sabko Khilaenge" moment?" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on July 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail