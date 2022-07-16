‘No CID pressure on Amrit Paul’: Karnataka minister on PSI recruitment probe
Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday said the state government is investigating the police sub-inspector recruitment case seriously and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has been given full freedom to probe the case.
“The govt is investigating this very seriously. CID is not putting any pressure on Amrit Paul (arrested ADGP). The govt has given complete freedom to CID,” the minister told news agency ANI.
This comes a day after the Karnataka Police sought court permission to conduct a narco-analysis test on IPS officer Amrit Paul, who has been arrested in the case.
Since the consent of accused is required for the narco test, the magistrate has ordered Paul to file a reply and adjourned the hearing to Saturday. Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then. His 10-day custody was extended by three days on Wednesday.
The recruitment of 545 Police Sub-Inspectors has been mired in controversy after cheating in examinations was unearthed. Later payment of bribe by several candidates came to light and the involvement of police officers in it. Paul is the highest-ranking police officer arrested in connection with the fraud.
The opposition parties Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have been attacking the Basavaraj Bommai government over the case, demanding the resignation of the home minister and a narco-test of the arrested cop.
"If Amrit Paul, ADGP of the recruitment department, who was arrested by the CID officials in the PSI recruitment illegality, is subjected to the Narco test, then it will be clear who all the politicians are involved. There are suspicions that many ministers and their close associates are involved in the PSI recruitment scam," ANI quoted leader of opposition Siddaramaiah.
"BJP's brazen corruption and 'sale of jobs' destroyed the dreams of thousands of youth in Karnataka. The Chief Minister, who was then Home Minister, must be sacked for any fair investigation. Why hasn't the PM taken ANY ACTION? Is this the BJP government's "Sab Khaenge, Sabko Khilaenge" moment?" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted on July 4.
-
Karnataka HC gives nod to lower court to decide validity of suit against mosque
The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a petition that sought the appointment of a commissioner to survey a mosque in Mangaluru before a local court heard the maintainability of a suit making the same demand. The court was hearing arguments whether such a suit was maintainable.
-
Central Government gives NOC to start first PG medical college in Navi Mumbai
The Central Government has given a No Objection Certificate to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to start its first medical post-graduate college in Navi Mumbai. Even as the plan for the medical college was in the pipeline for over a year, it was only now that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare granted the NOC. It is expected to have its first batch from 2023.
-
Ahead of prez polls, posters calling Mamata 'anti-tribal' comes up in Bengal
Posters denouncing Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as being 'anti-tribal' sprouted across the state Saturday, news agency ANI said, as the Bharatiya Janata Party steps up attacks on its rival ahead of Monday's presidential election. The BJP has fielded ex-Jharkhand a tribal leader from Odisha, governor Droupadi Murmu, as its candidate - she is featured on the posters, as is prime minister Narendra Modi.
-
Navi Mumbai properties in 8 wards to be geo-tagged using LIDAR technology
Over three lakh properties in eight wards in Navi Mumbai are being geo-tagged using a drone and Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology. “Apart from the areas where drones are not permitted, there are the village and rural belts wherein surveying can only be done manually. This is a huge challenge,” said Shirish Aradhwad, additional city engineer. For manual mapping, a specially-designed backpack equipped with scanners and cameras are being used.
-
Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition
The Karnataka government on Saturday withdrew its decision to ban all photography and videography activities inside government offices a day after imposing it, news agency ANI reported. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai reviewed the decision and issued orders to withdraw it with immediate effect. The ban first came into place on Friday on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics