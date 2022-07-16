Karnataka police seeks permission for narco test on arrested ADGP in PSI scam
- The Karnataka police on Friday sought permission of a court here to conduct narco-analysis test on IPS officer Amrit Paul, arrested in connection with the PSI recruitment scam.
The memo with the request was submitted before the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate today.
Since the consent of the accused is required for the narco test, the Magistrate ordered Paul to file his reply and adjourned the hearing to Saturday. Paul was arrested on July 4 and is in police custody since then.
His 10-day custody was extended by three days on Wednesday.
The recruitment of 541 Police Sub-Inspectors has been mired in scandals after cheating in examinations was unearthed.
Later payment of bribe by several candidates came to light and the involvement of police officers in it. Paul is the highest-ranking police officer arrested in connection with the fraud.
