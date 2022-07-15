Can lower rung officers probe ADGP in PSI scam? Karnataka high court to govt

Can lower rung officers boldly investigate the police sub-inspector recruitment (PSI) scam case when the ADGP is an accused? the Karnataka high court questioned the state government on Thursday. Justice H P Sandesh posed the query during the hearing of bail petitions of some of the accused in the case.

ADGP (Recruitment) Amrit Paul was arrested in connection with the scam on July 4. The court sought to know from the government advocate if lower ranked officers would investigate the matter involving an official of the ADGP rank without fear and in a fair manner.

“How can we expect a fair investigation?” the judge asked.

In his response, the government advocate said the DGP of the CID was personally overseeing the inquiry. “This is nothing but a case of the fence eating the crop,” the court said and questioned why the ADGP has not yet been produced before the court to record his statement even after 10 days of arrest.

The government advocate then said thousands of call records are being processed and it was taking time. The accounts of the arrested ADGP were frozen and search and seizure was conducted at his residence. Asked about the progress in the investigation, the court was informed that several persons including the ADGP (recruitment), two DSP, two police inspectors have been arrested. The single-judge bench was today hearing the bail petitions of CN Shashidhar, Raghuveer H and other accused in the scam. These PSI candidates were arrested for cheating in the exams. The prosecution strongly opposed their bail pleas. During the conclusion of the hearing of the bail petitions, a person named Keshava Murthy appeared on video conference and said, “Me lord, I am a PSI candidate,” and began to make a submission. The judge stopped him and said this was not the way to interfere in judicial proceedings and if he had any grouse he had to file an application and it would be considered.

“The court cannot hear all 50,000 candidates,” he said. The judge also noticed two persons appearing on videoconferencing wearing vests and took exception to this and directed the court officer to take action. The arguments of the advocates for the petitioners was completed today and the prosecution was partly heard.

The bail petition was adjourned to July 20.