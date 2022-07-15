PSI scam: Siddaramaiah demands narco test of arrested ADGP Paul
After the arrest of IPS officer Amrit Paul for his alleged role in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded a narco test of Paul and alleged that many ministers and close associates were involved in the scam.
"If Amrit Paul, ADGP of the recruitment department, who was arrested by the CID officials in the PSI recruitment illegality, is subjected to the Narco test, then it will be clear who all the politicians are involved. There are suspicions that many ministers and their close associates are involved in the PSI recruitment scam," said the former CM.
He also highlighted that a comprehensive investigation should be conducted into Paul's diary.
"Clear information about this should come out, which means that important officials should be tested through Narco. A comprehensive investigation should also be conducted into the diary written by Amrit Paul. There should be no attempt to cover up this case for any reason," he added.
Earlier on July 5, Siddaramaiah had demanded the resignation of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and alleged that Jnanendra is responsible for this scam and urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to sack him from the cabinet.
"In the PSI recruitment scam, the officials should not be blamed. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is responsible for this scam as well as officials. I urge Chief Minister to sack Home Minister from the cabinet," he said.
"Skeletons are falling out one by one from the shelves. The arrest of ADGP Amrit Paul in the PSI recruitment scam is proof of this. What will now CM and the Home Minister will do who said that there was no scandal?" he added.
Karnataka Government on Monday also suspended Paul following his arrest.
The PSI scam case is related to the irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the state.
-
Chhattisgarh: Government to soon buy cattle urine at ₹4 per litre from farmers
The Chhattisgarh government is planning to procure cattle urine at ₹4 per litre from farmers and cattle owners, officials said on Friday. In February 2022, the state government had decided to procure cattle urine in the same manner as cow dung. Subsequently, a committee was formed to decide the method of procurement and research on the whole scheme. “The gauthans which will demand first will be given priority for the procurement scheme,” said adviser to chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, Pradeep Sharma.
-
Bengaluru news: Parks to stay open for extra hours. Check latest timings here
Bengaluru parks will stay open for two-and-a-half hours more every day, the city's civic body said Thursday. Parks will now be open from 5 am to 10 pm, with the maintenance break shortened from 10 am to 1.30 pm instead of 4 pm. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) released a circular confirming the new timings that was shared by chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath on Twitter.
-
Karnataka Kashi Yatra website launched: Check how to apply for subsidy here
The Kashi Yatra scheme launched by the Karnataka government last month now has two websites - itms.kar.nic.in and sevasindhuservices.karnataka.gov.in - on which pilgrims can apply for the subsidies and check other related details. The scheme offers around 30,000 pilgrims cash assistance of Rs 5,000 each to take up a pilgrimage to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. It was announced by Shashikala Jolle, the Karnataka minister for religious endowment, Hajj and wakf.
-
Science Theatre Festival in Mysuru starts today. Plan your weekend
Science enthusiasts are in for a treat this weekend as the Mysuru Vijnana Trust has organised a theatre festival in Mysuru, about 180 km from the Karnataka capital Bengaluru. According to the Facebook page of the Mysore Science Theatre Festival, three plays will be staged between Friday and Sunday. Here are the plays that will be performed - July 15, Friday: Play called 'Leelavati' written by Indian Mathematician Bhaskaracharya to be performed by Kalasuruchi team.
-
Uttarakhand: Teacher who died 4 yrs ago included in transfer list; probe ordered
In a bizarre incident, Uttarakhand education department on Friday ordered an inquiry into the transfer of a government teacher who had died four years ago. The transfer of the primary school government teacher in Rudraprayag district, Veerpal Singh Kunwar came as an embarrassment to the education minister. Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat has directed the Director General of School Education to constitute a committee into the matter and conduct an immediate inquiry.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics