‘No question of coalition govt; bad experience with both Cong & BJP’: Kumaraswamy

Although the Janata Dal (Secular) is facing internal challenges and allegations of nepotism, HD Kumaraswamy is confident of a full mandate for the JD(S) in the upcoming assembly polls. While the old Mysuru region, with 61 assembly seats (out of a total of 224), is a stronghold of the JD(S), both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress have upped their game to increase vote shares in the area. Kumaraswamy, however, said both the parties were in no position to dismantle the stronghold of the JD(S). In an interview, Kumaraswamy ruled out teaming up with the BJP and the Congress, and said he had a “bad experience” with both the parties. Edited excerpts: HD Kumaraswamy said Congress and BJP were in no position to dismantle the stronghold of the JD(S). (HT File)

All parties are trying to put their best foot forward in the old Mysuru region. How do you intend to counter it?

The central BJP leaders are advising local leaders to capture the JD(S)’ strong belt. But the ground reality is very different for them to capture those areas. Here, there is a different kind of attachment with the voters and the leaders. That is the reason our party has survived. In the old Mysuru region, there is an emotional bonding between us. In my opinion, they can’t disturb that bond. Also, on what grounds is the BJP trying to woo voters here? They have not done anything so far. They have completely neglected the farming community. On what basis will they dismantle our stronghold? By taking one or two leaders, they are saying they will make inroads into this region. This is all for show. Even now, it’s not surprising if it’s a one-sided fight in Mandya, Hassan, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru. This is the trend.

Even the Congress can’t overpower us. People don’t consider DK Shivakumar as a leader. He is the one projecting himself as a Vokkaliga leader. He says, you (people) have given chance to Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy, and asks them to give him a chance. What has he done in his political career or for the common man? He has not developed leadership qualities, and is now asking for sympathy votes after going to jail. This is not even a ground to ask for votes. It has become a laughing matter among the people.

The JD(S) has made an attempt to go beyond the Vokkaliga vote bank by appointing a Muslim state president and others. Does the party feel threatened that at least a section of the Vokkaligas would go away from the party?

In our area, the Vokkaliga votes will not be disturbed. 80% of the voters stand by the JD(S). There is no confusion regarding this. In the last elections, they kept calling us the BJP’s B team. The same issue has begun this election. The BJP has been saying that there is no use in voting for the JD(S) and that we won’t win. They have been trying to mislead the Muslim community this way. But the Muslim community has no confidence in them.

This time JD(S) is also planning on tapping the Lingayat vote. But your support base in north Karnataka is thin. How do you plan on tackling this?

This time, there is a goodwill towards us among the farmers due to loan waivers. The maximum number of people benefitted due to farm loan waivers in north Karnataka. So, there is a trend there that Kumaraswamy can be trusted. The Pancharatna Yatre is also influencing people in north Karnataka because there is no development there. They have looted people in the name of development and people are looking for a change as a result. That is why it’s not just the Lingayat community in north Karnataka; several other communities have also openly expressed their confidence in us.

Political parties and experts have pointed out that nepotism or dynastic politics is a big issue in the JD(S).

Every party is a dynastic party now. Look at the BJP, how many leaders are there from one family. In Karnataka itself, more than 15 families have this. Everyone is only pointing fingers at JD(S). But here, without our family background, we can’t fight and this party won’t survive. This is the problem. But I consider all the 6 crore 50 lakh people as my family. Family is not only Deve Gowda’s family, but all the Kannadigas are our family.

Hassan ticket has been a contentious topic for your family. When can we expect the party to announce a candidate?

We will announce it within two to three days without any misunderstanding or public comments.

In Mandya, Sumalatha has shown her allegiance to the BJP. Will this further consolidate the Vokkaliga vote bank for the BJP?

That decision is left to her. I don’t want to comment on it. There is no connection with our party and Sumalatha joining the BJP. It’s her personal decision. The BJP’s voter base and our voter base are different. So, I’m not bothered by it.

If there is no clear majority, does the plan still work around being a coalition partner?

I’m not happy with any coalition government in the future because I had a bad experience with both the parties. First experience was with the BJP in 2006. It was okay to an extent because the BJP had not experienced any power then. But now, they have enjoyed power for eight years. The original BJP is not here, what was in 2006. All the direction is given by the high command, but here, there is no control. Everybody wants money. If we join hands with the BJP, we can’t give good governance.

I had a very bad experience with Congress as well. They treated me like a ‘chaprasi’. That is the best word for it. It wasn’t the first such experience with the Congress. People rejected Congress even in 2006. Ultimately, my father decided to form the government with Congress. They demanded chief minister’s post, our party also agreed and Dharam Singh became the CM. But how they treated me then, they treated me the same way now, although I was given the chief ministerial post.

That’s why according to my experience, going with the BJP or Congress, if anything happens regarding clear majority, we can run the government for a few months or years, but it won’t be helpful for the common man.

The party is also banking on central leaders and star power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make inroads into the old Mysuru region. Do you think people are impressed?

This time, depending on central leadership to get influence from those leaders by calling them frequently is not going to work. This is because the central government has not shown any interest or the way in which they have worked for the last nine years, there is not confidence in them. They have totally neglected Karnataka’s issues. On what basis will they ask for votes? Whether Modi or (Union home minister Amit) Shah, what will be their message? They have come here several times, but they haven’t discussed any development works, only the double-engine government slogan will be repeated. But how has it contributed to the development of the state? Karnataka people will not accept or believe their empty promises.