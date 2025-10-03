‘No romance, this is not OYO’: Bengaluru auto driver's sign goes viral on Reddit

A cheeky sign spotted inside a Bengaluru auto rickshaw has sparked amusement and curiosity online after a photo of it was shared on the popular subreddit r/Bengaluru. The artistic notice in a Bengaluru auto rickshaw was attributed to 'Manu Milky', prompting curiosity about the pseudonym. (Reddit)

The hand-written notice reads: “Warning. No romance. This is a cab, our private place, not OYO. So please distance and stay calm. Give respect and take respect. Art by Manu Milky.”

A Reddit user shared the post with the caption, “Spotted in an auto. Manu Milky had something important to say.” The sign’s no-nonsense yet humorous tone, combined with its unexpectedly artistic flair, quickly caught the attention of local Redditors.

What stood out most, however, was the name at the bottom: "Art by Manu Milky." The internet was quick to latch on to the pseudonym, with one user commenting, “Manu Milky is an interesting name!”

Another chimed in with curiosity, asking, “What led him to display this??” prompting speculation that the driver had perhaps witnessed an awkward, or overly affectionate, encounter between passengers. “Milky saw something,” quipped one Redditor, summing up the mood.

The sign, equal parts stern warning and creative expression, touches on a broader trend of Bengaluru’s auto drivers using humour, art, and quirky messaging to communicate with passengers, whether it’s about mobile payments, behaviour in the cab, or simply life advice.

In a similar incident back in 2023, a Bengaluru auto rickshaw driver went viral online after a witty message on his vehicle sparked laughter across social media. The sign, boldly painted on the back of the auto, read: “Worst vehicle don’t buy” in English.

The humorous self-deprecation caught the attention of internet users, with one person captioning the viral photo: “What an innovative way to tell others not to buy a bad product! Just #NammaBengaluru things.”