Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Nine Bengaluru restaurants make the top 50 list by Condé Nast India × District’s Top Restaurant Awards 2025

    Bengaluru shines with nine restaurants in Condé Nast India x District’s Top Restaurant Awards 2025, reflecting its innovative dining scene.

    Published on: Oct 3, 2025 4:32 PM IST
    By Yamini C S, Bengaluru
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Bengaluru has once again proved its mettle on the national culinary stage, with nine of its restaurants earning a coveted spot in the Top 50 list of Condé Nast India x District’s Top Restaurant Awards 2025. The list celebrates India’s most innovative and impactful dining experiences, with Mumbai dominating the rankings at 13 spots, followed by Delhi and Bengaluru, tied at nine entries each.

    Bengaluru earns nine spots in the Top 50 restaurants list by Condé Nast India × District by Zomato. (Unsplash (representative image))
    Bengaluru earns nine spots in the Top 50 restaurants list by Condé Nast India × District by Zomato. (Unsplash (representative image))

    ALSO READ | Who is Rahul Patil? PESIT Bengaluru alumnus named new CTO of Anthropic: 5 points

    Topping the national chart are three Mumbai restaurants: The Table at #1, Masque at #2, and Papa’s at #3. However, Bengaluru made its mark with a diverse range of restaurants that reflect the city’s evolving food scene, from experimental farm-to-table dining to bold cocktail bars and global flavours grounded in local sensibilities.

    ALSO READ | Diwali 2025: Cracker sales spark early buzz around Bengaluru, traders emphasise 'green' celebrations

    At #9, NAVU in Domlur leads Bengaluru’s entries. Helmed by partner chefs Pallavi and Kanishka Sharma, NAVU brings chef-led dining to an intimate, minimalist setting, serving dishes like Parisienne gnocchi, miso aubergine and popular desserts like cauliflower crème brulee.

    Following closely at #10 is FarmLore, a hyperlocal dining destination set on 37 acres of farmland at the edge of the city. Their menu is rooted in produce grown on-site and incorporates connection with Mother Earth.

    ALSO READ | Wet and windy week ahead for Bengaluru, IMD warns of rain and thundershowers

    Cocktail haven Bar Spirit Forward ranks #20, with other Bengaluru stars including cult ramen spot Naru Noodle Bar (#21), Malaysian-inspired Kopitiam Lah (#23), the deeply personal Bengaluru Oota Company (#34), surrealist cocktail lounge Dali & Gala (#45), and vibrant Mexican eatery Comal (#47).

    Together, these nine restaurants capture Bengaluru’s unique balance, where tradition meets experimentation, and every dish tells a story.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Nine Bengaluru Restaurants Make The Top 50 List By Condé Nast India × District’s Top Restaurant Awards 2025
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes