Nine Bengaluru restaurants make the top 50 list by Condé Nast India × District’s Top Restaurant Awards 2025

Bengaluru has once again proved its mettle on the national culinary stage, with nine of its restaurants earning a coveted spot in the Top 50 list of Condé Nast India x District’s Top Restaurant Awards 2025. The list celebrates India’s most innovative and impactful dining experiences, with Mumbai dominating the rankings at 13 spots, followed by Delhi and Bengaluru, tied at nine entries each.
Topping the national chart are three Mumbai restaurants: The Table at #1, Masque at #2, and Papa’s at #3. However, Bengaluru made its mark with a diverse range of restaurants that reflect the city’s evolving food scene, from experimental farm-to-table dining to bold cocktail bars and global flavours grounded in local sensibilities.
At #9, NAVU in Domlur leads Bengaluru’s entries. Helmed by partner chefs Pallavi and Kanishka Sharma, NAVU brings chef-led dining to an intimate, minimalist setting, serving dishes like Parisienne gnocchi, miso aubergine and popular desserts like cauliflower crème brulee.
Following closely at #10 is FarmLore, a hyperlocal dining destination set on 37 acres of farmland at the edge of the city. Their menu is rooted in produce grown on-site and incorporates connection with Mother Earth.
Cocktail haven Bar Spirit Forward ranks #20, with other Bengaluru stars including cult ramen spot Naru Noodle Bar (#21), Malaysian-inspired Kopitiam Lah (#23), the deeply personal Bengaluru Oota Company (#34), surrealist cocktail lounge Dali & Gala (#45), and vibrant Mexican eatery Comal (#47).
Together, these nine restaurants capture Bengaluru’s unique balance, where tradition meets experimentation, and every dish tells a story.