Who is Rahul Patil? PESIT Bengaluru alumnus named new CTO of Anthropic: 5 points

AI start-up Anthropic, known for developing the Claude family of language models, has appointed Rahul Patil, an Indian-origin man with roots in Bengaluru, as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Patil, an accomplished technology leader now based in Seattle, brings with him decades of experience from some of the world’s leading tech companies. Rahul Patil, a PESIT alumnus from Bengaluru, succeeds Sam McCandlish at AI firm Anthropic.(LinkedIn)

ALSO READ | Diwali 2025: Cracker sales spark early buzz around Bengaluru, traders emphasise 'green' celebrations

Here are 5 things to know about Rahul Patil, the new CTO of Anthropic:

1. PESIT alumnus with global credentials

Rahul Patil began his academic journey in Bengaluru at PES University (PESIT), where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science (1998–2002). He later pursued a Master's in Computer Science from Arizona State University (2003–2004), followed by an MBA from the University of Washington (2011–2013).

2. Based in Seattle, Washington

Currently a resident of Seattle, Washington, Patil has spent much of his professional life in the United States.

ALSO READ | Wet and windy week ahead for Bengaluru, IMD warns of rain and thundershowers

3. Veteran of big tech and fintech

Before joining Anthropic, Patil served as CTO at Stripe. He was also a Senior Vice President at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and earlier in his career, he worked at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

4. Driving the future of AI at Anthropic

In a statement about his new role, Patil said, “AI possibilities seem endless, and it is going to be an extraordinary adventure of discoveries and effort to make these possibilities real.” His appointment comes at a time when Anthropic is rapidly expanding its research and product offerings in the competitive AI landscape.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru ward delimitation splits five constituencies across municipal corporations: Report

5. Poised to lead innovation

Patil succeeded co-founder Sam McCandlish, who is transitioning to a new role as Chief Architect, according to a Moneycontrol report.