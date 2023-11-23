'Worst vehicle don't buy': Message on back of auto prompts laughs on internet

An auto rickshaw driver from Karnataka capital Bengaluru has prompted laughs on the internet after a message inscribed on his vehicle went viral on social media. A Bengaluru-based lawyer uploaded a picture of the back of the auto on social media site, where a message read “Worst vehicle don't buy”.

“What an innovative way to tell others not to buy a bad product! Just #NammaBengaluru things,” Krupakar captioned the photo. This garnered a horde of responses and comments from social media users, with the post accumulating over 46,300 views and 990 likes at the time this article was being written.

Internet users shared quirky replies, with Krupakar also adding, “Gets better in Kannada..he's written Kachara gaadi hai, mat kharido.”

“Every non-home grown brand fails in Bharat. Being in the Auto Industry, I can surely say that Stories of exit of Ford, dropping market share of Hyundai, sheer popularity of Maruti, then we Bajaj, Hero and RE. You can't fit a product you have into India, Develop India-specific,” Another explained.

“That's an interesting take!” Krupakar responded.

“Really.. I think he fed up from this,” and “Seriously, Bengaluru auto walas are on another level,” were some of the other comments.

One internet user even tagged the vehicle manufacturer Piaggio and said, “@PiaggioOfficial Pls attend to it, for how long would you allow him cry in pain.”