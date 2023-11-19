Video of Elon Musk interview in Bengaluru eatery goes viral, termed 'Peak Bengaluru' moment

In yet another “Peak Bengaluru” moment, a social media user posted a video of an Elon Musk interview being played on a television in a North Indian eatery in the city, which drew eyes on the internet. The Karnataka capital witnesses such instances often that are dubbed "Peak Bengaluru" moments by residents and internet users.(Tarak/X)

The mess, located in North Bengaluru, was airing one of Musk's famous interviews with Lex Fridman. What caught eyeballs was that one would expect an Indian TV show, or a news channel, to be played in a local eatery, and internet users called this moment “Peak Bengaluru”, referring to the tech hub's hustle and start-up culture.

ALSO READ | ‘You have been shortlisted’: Bengaluru landlord's ‘offer letter’ to tenant goes viral

The social media user, Tarak, captioned the video, “In a random Bihari mess near Ramaiah college, Bangalore. Kashi Foods, Mathikere.” He tagged both Musk and Fridman, as well as the Peak Bengaluru account on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

The post garnered more than 43,500 views and 770 likes at the time this article was being written, as well as a horde of replies.

ALSO READ | X user finds flat in one day, shares ‘Anti-peak Bengaluru moment’

“Brings back my BTech memories at RIT,” a user wrote, while another said, “And this is the reason I love blr.”

“Lex and Elon’s reach!” and “Wow good we are evolving at much higher pace,” were some other responses to the post.

ALSO READ | Swiggy delivery man goes extra mile to help stranded biker in Bengaluru, wins hearts

“It's over for America when Biharis are thinking about AI,” another user commented, and one said, “Tell me you're in blr without telling me you're in blr.”

The Karnataka capital witnesses such instances often, that showcase the entrepreneurial spirit and leave its residents marvelling at the mixed culture the city presents. These occurrences prompt debates and discussions online on rental prices, food, commute, traffic and infrastructure, among other topics.