‘Not a new problem for Bengaluru’: DK Shivakumar vows long-term fixes as rains cripple city

Life in Bengaluru was thrown off gear on Monday morning after torrential overnight rains left large parts of the city inundated. Several key areas, including major traffic corridors and metro stations, were submerged in knee-deep water, severely affecting daily commute and public transport. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.(PTI)

The Silk Board metro station was one of the worst hit, with water collecting outside and disrupting access for hundreds of commuters. BMTC buses also struggled to maintain their schedules due to submerged roads, while Outer Ring Road—a crucial IT corridor—witnessed major traffic snarls as vehicles moved at a crawl through flooded junctions.

DK Shivakumar responds

Amid rising frustration from citizens, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar acknowledged the scale of the problem and said the flooding was part of a long-standing issue that successive governments had failed to resolve.

“Deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru,” Shivakumar said in a statement. “I’ve been in continuous touch with the officials and monitoring the developments closely. I will personally visit the BBMP War Room and flood-affected zones to assess the situation on ground.”

In a message directed to the city’s residents, Shivakumar said, “Let us be clear—the problems we are seeing today are not new. They have been building up over years of neglect. But unlike previous times, we are not applying short-term patches. We are working on permanent, sustainable solutions.”

He added that he understood the public's anger and shared their frustration.

“I am one among you. I stand with you. And I promise that we will fix this,” he said, urging Bengalureans for continued patience.

In one striking image from the day, BJP MLA B Basavaraj was seen riding a JCB earthmover through flood-affected areas after being unable to travel by car or bike due to the extent of waterlogging.

Meanwhile, rescue boats had to be deployed in low-lying areas like Horamavu and Vidyaranyapura, where residents were stranded in their homes with floodwaters rising past their gates. Officials and rescue teams navigated the streets-turned-streams to help citizens reach safer ground.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) reported that Bengaluru Urban district received 132 mm of rainfall, while Bengaluru North saw 119 mm, marking it as one of the heaviest May downpours in recent history.