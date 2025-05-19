Tejasvi Surya to join Indian delegation to America, take stand against Pakistan-backed terrorism

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday announced that he will be part of a multi-party parliamentary delegation visiting the United States and several Latin American countries from May 23 to June 6. The delegation, which also includes Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is part of the Modi government's broad diplomatic campaign to rally international support against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.(PTI)

The global outreach involves seven parliamentary teams, each comprising Members of Parliament from various political parties and supported by retired diplomats. These delegations will visit 32 countries and the European Union to present India’s unified and assertive position on terrorism, its right to self-defence, and its response to cross-border threats.

Surya said, “I will be joining Dr. Shashi Tharoor in the Indian delegation to the Americas. We will carry India’s strong and unequivocal message to the world about the threat of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and our unwavering resolve to eliminate it.”

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Surya described it as India’s “precise, proportionate and morally justified” counter-terror action, which has now become a symbol of global resistance against state-backed terror. He emphasized that this international tour will allow Indian lawmakers, cutting across political lines, to speak with one voice on the country’s security priorities.

“This is not just diplomacy—it is a statement of national intent. It showcases the Modi government’s determination to lead a worldwide coalition against terrorism,” Surya added.

Two MPs from Karnataka to be part of different delegations

Karnataka will be represented by two MPs in the initiative. While Surya heads to the Americas, Mangaluru MP Captain Brijesh Chowta will be part of another delegation scheduled to visit the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

Surya also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for entrusting him with this responsibility.

(With agency inputs)