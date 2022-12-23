On 'Fix My Street' app re-launch in Bengaluru, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw says....

Bengaluru's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - will be re-launching its ‘Fix My Street’ app on January 1 for public after three years. The announcement has been much-awaited and even billionaire-entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is looking forward to it.

“Looking forward to BBMP restarting the 'Fix My Street' app from Jan 1, so that Bengaluru citizens can report potholes that need to be fixed by the agency. It’s a great opportunity for the IT capital to live up to its name & set an example for other cities (sic),” the Biocon chief tweeted on Wednesday.

The ‘Fix My Street’ app was first launched five years ago in 2017 but was reported to be taken down for public use two years later after it developed a technical glitch. It has been operated internally by BBMP officials ever since. The app was reportedly set to be launched in May this year, but was delayed as officials said it needed many more upgrades. It was reported to have listed more than 30,000 potholes in the period between May and November.

However, duplicate entries were said to be a major concern. The BBMP is working on fixing such operational issues.

Bengaluru has been in headlines lately for its pothole-ridden roads after having seen multiple deaths due to accidents this year. The Karnataka High Court has also come down heavily on the BBMP for negligence and delayed repair works across the city. In this light, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath set a deadline till year end to fill all major potholes in the city, several reports said.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been vocal about Bengaluru's supposedly crumbling infrastructure in the past, having suggested a technology with patent, American Road Patch, to repair the city's roads. She also questioned why BBMP and BDA officials are not punished for these lapses.