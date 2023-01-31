Outsourced civic workers in Karnataka to go on strike from Wednesday

Mangaluru: All outsourced workers of local administrative bodies in Karnataka will go on an indefinite strike from February 1, demanding regularisation of their services in a phased manner on the lines of municipal workers.

Outsourced workers of all 330 local bodies in the state, including drivers of garbage transporting vehicles, water supply helpers, loaders, cleaners and drainage workers, will take part in the protest, B K Annappa, convenor of the coastal division of Karnataka state association of outsourced workers of local administrative bodies, said in a statement here.

The government has done injustice to over 15,000 people who are working as outsourced workers in various local administrative bodies by depriving them of various facilities, he alleged.

As part of the protest, the workers will stop water supply and suspend cleanliness works.

More than 900 workers will take part in the protest in Dakshina Kannada district, he said.

While welcoming the direct recruitment of civic workers, he said the rights of outsourced workers should be protected.

