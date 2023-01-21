Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru transport body to issue reappointment orders to staff sacked for 2021 strike

Bengaluru transport body to issue reappointment orders to staff sacked for 2021 strike

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 12:13 PM IST

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation is in the process of reappointing sacked employees in the 2021 transport strike. The reason for the reinstatements is unknown, however this comes after reports that the corporation is short staffed.

Karnataka transport minister B Sriramulu will issue reappointment orders to 54 sacked employees of the BMTC. (HT Archives)
Karnataka transport minister B Sriramulu will issue reappointment orders to 54 sacked employees of the BMTC. (HT Archives)
ByYamini C S

In relief for government bus drivers and transport department employees who were sacked in 2021 after a transport strike, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is re-appointing them in a phased manner, news agency PTI reported on Friday.

The employees were dismissed two years ago after they were accused of participating in a transport strike - demanding wage revision - in April 2021. An official release had said the BMTC had suspended over 96 employees. However, it is reinstating 54 of them, with Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu issuing their re-appointment orders.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru's BMTC inks deal with Tata Motors' unit for 921 more electric buses

"The employees who were dismissed from services for participating in the strike for wage revision in the month of April 2021 are being re-instated in a phased manner," the BMTC's statement read.

The 14-day strike had cost the government in millions of rupees and resulted in authorities firing more than 4000 workers across the four state-run transport corporations involved in the strike.

Reports said multiple sacked employees from the state transport department are struggling to make ends meet. A sacked employee by the name of Shambulingaiah had even written a letter to then President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant him and his family permission to go for euthanasia.

The BMTC is also facing a severe staff crunch with over 1,000 buses lying idle because there is nobody to drive them. According to a report, Bengaluru needs around 12,000 buses on its streets to provide effective mass public transport. However, the corporation has around 6,771 buses, of which only 5,660 are in operation presently.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
public transport bengaluru karnataka + 1 more
public transport bengaluru karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out