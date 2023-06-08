Over 2 crore people will be benefitted by Gruha Jyoti scheme: Karnataka minister

Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Wednesday said that over two crore Karnataka people can avail free electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Karnataka minister KJ George. (File photo)

Under the scheme, all households that use below 200 units of power every month will get electricity free of cost.

"Of the 2.16 lakh crore households with electricity connection, 2.14 lakh crore will benefit from the scheme," said George.

Karnataka Energy Minister explained that only consumers whose average power consumption plus 10 per cent of it is less than 200 units will be eligible to avail the scheme.

The Minister added that consumers who use more than the allotted units have to pay for the extra units used, with 9 per cent of tax included in it.

He said that the scheme would also be extended to the tenants.

"It can be their own house or rented house. They need to have a voter ID and should enroll through the Seva Sindhu portal of the State Government", George said.

He also said that the pending amount needs to be cleared by the consumers.

The scheme's registration will begin on June 15 and last till July 5.

