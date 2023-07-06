Over 4000 new CCTV cameras installed at 1,400 locations in Bengaluru. Details

To enhance the safety measures in Bengaluru, a total of 4,100 CCTV cameras were installed across the city, announced the police department. This is said to be part of phase 1 of the Safe City Project, which was launched by the central government.

Over 4000 new CCTV cameras installed at 1,400 locations in Bengaluru.

According to Bengaluru police, 1,400 locations in the city are equipped with 4,100 CCTV cameras which will be functional round the clock. Another 3,400 additional cameras will be installed in remaining locations during the second phase of Safety City Project. The cameras are expected to bring high standards of safety, especially for women in the city which is a home for people across the globe. The recently installed Safety Islands are also part of phase 1 of Safe City Project.

What are Safety Islands?

The telephone booth like structures which are blue in color are installed at different junctions of Bengaluru. When anyone is in distress and away or inaccessible to their mobile phone, they can use these safety islands to contact nearby police stations. CCTV footage is also installed near each safety island and to give a real time update about the person who called to the police. There are 30 Safety Islands in Bengaluru as of now and recently, one of the devices helped a Maldives national to find his lost bag in an autorickshaw at the city.

Meanwhile, the traffic police in Karnataka’s capital are also using drone cameras to tackle the heavy traffic at bottlenecks in the city.

