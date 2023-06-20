To tackle the infamous traffic congestions across Bengaluru, the police are all set to use drone cameras at eight junctions, reported Money Control. These drone cameras will be used to find out the cause of congestion and help traffic police to clear it for the free flow of vehicles. Drones to be deployed at 8 junctions for monitoring Bengaluru traffic: Report

According to the report, the drone cameras will be set up at Hebbal, Central Silk Board, Ibballur, Marathahalli, KR Puram, Guruguntapalya, Sarakki and Banshankari bus stand. “These drone cameras will be used to track the primary reasons of a congestion such as vehicle breakdowns and accidents. The traffic police on the ground can immediately resolve the issue, even if it is on flyovers. The aerial visuals will give the accurate situation from the spot and help to make decisions,” said Bengaluru’s traffic JCP to the publication. A couple of drone cameras have already been set up at Hebbal junction and the department will soon deploy these cameras at other areas as well.

On Saturday, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara gave a three-month deadline to the police department for better management of traffic in Bengaluru. He also directed the top officials to present on the ground for at least three hours and monitor the congestion in bottlenecks.

He then said, “In next three months, the traffic management in the city must be enhanced with a better plan in place. All the traffic DCP’s must be on the ground during peak hours to clear the congestions at bottlenecks. We must act on priority to decongest Bengaluru.”

