Karnataka minister sets a deadline for better traffic management in Bengaluru

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara has set a three-month deadline to the police department for better management of traffic in Bengaluru. He also directed the top officials to present on the ground for at least three hours and monitor the congestion in bottlenecks.

On Friday, G Parameshwara visited police Commissionerate in Bengaluru and held a meeting with all the senior officials. He said, “There must be a friendly policing in Bengaluru and police personnel must be the first ones to help the public. The real estate issues and rowdyism must be controlled as they directly affect the common people. I had worked as a home minister earlier and I understand well how good policing makes the life of residents better.”

The minister further expressed concerns on traffic related issues in Bengaluru. “In next three months, the traffic management in the city must be enhanced with a better plan in place. All the traffic DCP’s must be on the ground during peak hours to clear the congestions at bottlenecks. We must act on priority to decongest Bengaluru,” he added.

According to the director general of police (DGP), all police stations across the state from June 20 will display the phone numbers of top officials. If the complaints are not attended by the station, the public can directly inform the top-level officials by making a phone call.