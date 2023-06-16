Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka police stations to flash the phone numbers of top cops. Here is why

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jun 16, 2023 04:48 PM IST

The move is to make sure that the complaints do not go unattended when people visit police stations.

Karnataka’s new Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Alok Mohan directed the police department to display the phone numbers of top cops at all police stations in the state. The move is to make sure that the complaints do not go unattended when people visit police stations.

Karnataka police stations to flash the phone numbers of top cops. (Picture for representation)
In a letter to the department, the DGP instructed the officials to display the phone numbers of ACP, DCPs and Commissioner of Police in all Commissionerates. In district police stations, the phone numbers of SP, Deputy SP and Additional SP must to be displayed, instructed the DGP. He also ordered to display these numbers with a message saying, ‘If any complaint is unattended in this police station, please call the following numbers,’ in both Kannada and English.

“The compliance of this instruction should be completed by June 20 and a report should be sent to DG & IGP through D.O letter,” further read the letter. This is expected to promote the friendly policing in Karnataka and add an accountability at police stations.

Dr. Alok Mohan is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who earlier served in key positions at Karnataka. He was an ADGP in different departments and even served as Bengaluru’s joint commissioner of police. He took a charge from former DGP Praveen Sood in the last week of May.

Friday, June 16, 2023
